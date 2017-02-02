Johnny Depp's lawyer blasts former managers' 'blame the victim' approach to lawsuit

Share

Johnny Depp's battle with his former business managers Joel and Robert Mandel is far from over.

Johnny Depp's lawyer has slammed his former business managers for adopting a "blame the victim" strategy to the actor's lawsuit.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued bosses at The Management Group (TMG) last month (Jan17), alleging they mishandled his finances by collecting $28 million (£22 million) in fees that he never agreed to, repeatedly failing to file his taxes in a timely manner and loaning roughly $10 million (£7 million) of his money without being authorized to do so.

TMG heads Joel and Robert Mandel then fired back with their own complaint, filed on Tuesday (31Jan17), claiming the 53-year-old spent beyond his means and listing a string of examples of costly purchases allegedly made by Depp, including an $18 million (£14 million) yacht.

Now Depp's attorney Adam Waldman has hit back against the latest allegations, accusing TMG of using the actor's worldwide fame to their advantage by turning the public against him.

"(TMG) have chosen to employ a reprehensible ‘blame the victim’ strategy in a transparent attempt to save their own skin and deflect away from their malfeasance, which is chronicled in Mr. Depp’s 48 page complaint," Waldman said in a statement to People.com.

"Mr. Depp did not sue his former business managers for his own personal investment decisions or the ‘financial distress’ they wildly allege - Mr. Depp sued them for fraud and multiple breaches of their fiduciary duty, among other claims. Gaslighting the public with global press releases will not save the defendants in court from their gross misconduct set forth in the complaint.”

Among the Mandel's other allegations about Depp was the revelation that he spent a staggering $30,000 (£23,800) a month on wine and shelled out more than $3 million (£2.4 million) "to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado."

"Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million (£1.6 million) per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford," their attorney Michael Kump stated in the claim. "Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today."

