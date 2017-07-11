Johnny Depp's spending habits ruled irrelevant to fraud lawsuit

Share

The actor stands accused of vowing to pay for additional hours performed by TMG employees without following through on the promise.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled allegations about Johnny Depp's lavish spending habits have "no relevance" to his ongoing legal battle with his former business managers.

The actor is suing Joel and Robert Mandel and their The Management Group (TMG) company for $25 million in damages, alleging fraud and negligence, claiming their mishandling of his finances caused him to run up debts of more than $40 million.

His ex-advisers have hit back with their own countersuit, blaming Depp's penchant for a luxury lifestyle for his own money woes, claiming he spent $2 million per month.

However, the Mandels' case took a hit on Monday (10Jul17), when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet declared "the pages of allegations of Depp's allegedly outrageous spending clearly have no relevance" to the dispute over funds the Pirates of the Caribbean star maintains the managers owe him.

It wasn't all bad news for the Mandels as the judge did allow them to proceed with their claim for promissory fraud, a promise made with no intention of it being carried out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, TMG bosses insist Depp repeatedly assured them they would be paid if they helped to transition his business interests to a new representative, but the actor allegedly failed to honor his word after employees spent 386 hours focusing on the account transfer.

Details about Depp's spending habits, many of which have already been made public in the Mandels' original court papers, may still be included in other aspects of the case.

