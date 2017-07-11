  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Johnny Depp's spending habits ruled irrelevant to fraud laws...

Johnny Depp's spending habits ruled irrelevant to fraud lawsuit

Johnny Depp's spending habits ruled irrelevant to fraud lawsuit
Johnny Depp
Posted by Cover Media on July 11, 2017 at 12:30 am
The actor stands accused of vowing to pay for additional hours performed by TMG employees without following through on the promise.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled allegations about Johnny Depp's lavish spending habits have "no relevance" to his ongoing legal battle with his former business managers.

The actor is suing Joel and Robert Mandel and their The Management Group (TMG) company for $25 million in damages, alleging fraud and negligence, claiming their mishandling of his finances caused him to run up debts of more than $40 million.

His ex-advisers have hit back with their own countersuit, blaming Depp's penchant for a luxury lifestyle for his own money woes, claiming he spent $2 million per month.

However, the Mandels' case took a hit on Monday (10Jul17), when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet declared "the pages of allegations of Depp's allegedly outrageous spending clearly have no relevance" to the dispute over funds the Pirates of the Caribbean star maintains the managers owe him.

It wasn't all bad news for the Mandels as the judge did allow them to proceed with their claim for promissory fraud, a promise made with no intention of it being carried out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, TMG bosses insist Depp repeatedly assured them they would be paid if they helped to transition his business interests to a new representative, but the actor allegedly failed to honor his word after employees spent 386 hours focusing on the account transfer.

Details about Depp's spending habits, many of which have already been made public in the Mandels' original court papers, may still be included in other aspects of the case.

© Cover Media

Related news

Johnny Depp's email exchange made public by former managers in lawsuit

Posted on 20/06/2017
His former managers have submitted emails and phone call records in a bid to prove Johnny Depp was well aware of his financial situation.

Johnny Depp 'signed for books in his own blood'

Posted on 06/07/2017
Johnny Depp's bitter legal case against his ex-managers has taken a new twist.

Comic book legend Stan Lee's wife dead at 93

Posted on 07/07/2017
The couple was married for over 69 years.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Former House

All photo albums

Facebook