Johnny Depp thanks fans for sticking by him during tough year at awards show

The movie star paid tribute to his late mum as he accepted the Favorite Movie Icon award.

Johnny Depp served up a passionate speech to his fans as he picked up his 14th People's Choice Award on Wednesday night (18Jan17), thanking them for their support through a tough 2016.

The shy actor was named Favorite Movie Icon at the prizegiving in Los Angeles and he appeared humbled and grateful for his latest accolade. The gong comes after a year during which he lost him mum and divorced his actress wife Amber Heard, who accused him of abusing her throughout their 15-month marriage.

"I came here tonight for one reason only... for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, have stuck by me, trusted me...," Johnny said in his first official public appearance since his divorce drama. "You very very graciously invited me here again once again tonight. I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate that."

He added, "I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and myself, which is why it's especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you and to tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you."

Depp finished off his acceptance speech by holding his prize above his head, looking up and stating, "Give 'em hell Betty Sue" - a tribute to his late mum.

The other big movie winners at this year's People's Choice Awards included Finding Dory, which was named Favorite Movie and Favorite Family Movie, Robert Downey, Jr., who picked up the Favorite Action Movie Actor honor, Tom Hanks (Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor), Melissa McCarthy (Favorite Comedic Movie Actress), and Kevin Hart (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor).

The full list of winners at the People's Choice Awards is as follows:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Finding Dory

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Ryan Reynolds

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Jennifer Lawrence

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE

Deadpool

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

Margot Robbie

FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr.

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR

Kevin Hart

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Melissa McCarthy

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

Tom Hanks

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

Blake Lively

FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE

Finding Dory

FAVORITE MOVIE ICON

Johnny Depp

FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE

Bad Moms

FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE

Me Before You

FAVORITE THRILLER MOVIE

The Girl on the Train

FAVORITE TV SHOW

Outlander

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR

Jim Parsons

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

Priyanka Chopra, Quantico

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR

Justin Chambers

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

Baby Daddy

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA

Criminal Minds

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR

Mark Harmon

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue

FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA

Bates Motel

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR

Freddie Highmore

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS

Vera Farmiga

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

Fuller House

FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES

Orange is the New Black

FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

Supernatural

FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

Outlander

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR

Sam Heughan

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

Good Morning America

FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST

Jimmy Fallon

FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW

The Simpsons

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW

The Voice

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

Man with a Plan

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

This Is Us

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Britney Spears

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Timberlake

FAVORITE POP ARTIST

Britney Spears

FAVORITE R&B ARTIST

Rihanna

FAVORITE GROUP

Fifth Harmony

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Niall Horan

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Blake Shelton

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE COUNTRY GROUP

Little Big Town

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST

G-Eazy

FAVORITE ALBUM

If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton

FAVORITE SONG

Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

Cameron Dallas

FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR

Lilly Singh

FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief

FAVORITE HUMANITARIAN

Tyler Perry

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY

Britney Spears

© Cover Media