Johnny Depp wants Amber Heard to pay $100,000 in legal fees
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Posted by Cover Media on December 22, 2016 at 8:30 am
Johnny Depp's lawyer Laura Wasser has accused Amber Heard of acting “erratically” and “uncooperatively” throughout the case.

Johnny Depp has filed new court documents requesting estranged wife Amber Heard pay $100,000 (£81,000) towards his legal costs.

The former couple has been embroiled in legal proceedings since May (16) when The Rum Diary actress filed divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star after 15 months of marriage, just days before she accused him of verbally and physically abusing her.

They reached a settlement in August (16), with Amber set to receive $7 million (£5.6 million), which she is planning to donate to charity, and also dismissing her restraining order.

However, their legal battle is still rumbling on after the actress recently accused him of failing to pay the settlement money by the deadline.

Johnny's divorce attorney Laura Wasser stepped up legal proceedings on Tuesday (20Dec16) when she filed new court documents, obtained by ETOnline, in Los Angeles Superior Court asking the court to order Amber to pay $100,000 (£81,000) toward his attorney's fees and costs.

According to the documents, the actor has racked up almost $1 million (£808,000) in costs with Wasser's team. He also wants to be given permission to deduct the $100,000 from his next divorce settlement payment if Amber doesn't pay up on time.

A court hearing for the motion has been scheduled for 13 January (17).

His filing comes a week after Amber's team filed a Request for Order, imploring the actor to uphold his end of the settlement and pay the money, which she plans to give to the American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) domestic violence unit and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Wasser called Amber's motion “entirely unnecessary" and accused the 30-year-old of acting “erratically” and “uncooperatively” throughout the case.

"The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny - the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family's emotional well-being, and his finances - appears to be of no interest to Amber," Wasser wrote in the court filing.

© Cover Media

