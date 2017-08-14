Joining the royal family would be 'nerve-racking' for Meghan Markle

Share

Zara Phillips’ husband Mike Tindall can't wait to meet Prince Harry’s girlfriend.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle would find it 'nerve-racking' to join the royal family, according to the husband of Prince Harry's cousin.

Zara Phillips’ husband Mike Tindall has become the first member of the royal family to publicly speak about the possibility of the Suits actress marrying Harry, and in a new Sunday People interview, the ex-England rugby star insists the 36-year-old actress would be "absolutely fine" after a shaky start.

“It (royal family) comes with a lot of history... It’s obviously nerve-racking," he confessed. "But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life, so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.

“As long as they are both happy, that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine.”

The actress has already met Harry's dad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, but Mike and Zara, who is the daughter of the young prince's aunt, Anne, Princess Royal, have yet to meet her.

Mike recently revealed he is a fan of Meghan's TV show Suits, in which the actress stars as Rachel Zane, a paralegal in a top New York law firm: "It’s a very good show," he said. "I will definitely try and get the inside scoop on it (when I meet her).”

Markle recently celebrated her 36th birthday in Botswana with Harry. The romantic vacation comes amid heavy speculation suggesting the fifth in line to the throne is getting ready to propose.

Meghan, who is based in Toronto, Canada, has been enjoying a long-distance relationship with Harry since they met in May, 2016.

© Cover Media