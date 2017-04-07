JoJo overcame fear of traveling solo following father's death

Share

JoJo thinks it's a great time for women in music as there are so many ways to be successful.

JoJo used to fear traveling alone as a woman until her father’s death made her brave enough to take solo trips.

The 26-year-old singer is back in the spotlight with her third album Mad Love., which she released in October (16) is currently in the midst of promoting with a same-titled tour around the United States. In November 2015 the star lost her dad Joel, a blues singer, aged 60 and It was his passing that helped give JoJo the confidence to make solo trips and focus on herself.

“As a woman, I realized that I had a lot of fear about traveling by myself, not necessarily being alone with my own thoughts, but traveling by myself, and I wanted to feel empowered and self-sufficient,” she told Fault Magazine. “I also just wanted to have time to journal and think and reflect, and I think it’s been a good thing for me to do at the end of the year. I started last year (16) after my dad passed away and I just needed some time to touch base with how I was feeling, and it’s best to do that, I think, when you’re alone.”

Having now overcome her anxieties JoJo is keen to continue her jet-setting streak and hopes to make at least one solo getaway each year, flying to different locations every time.

Making music is another way the singer stays strong and having sent waves through the industry since her debut single Leave (Get Out) aged 13, JoJo continues to channel her female power through her latest record, featuring single F**k Apologies with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“I think we live in a really amazing time where rules don’t apply, and I feel really comfortable and empowered to do what I want to do,” she noted, explaining how feminism is now being reflected through songs. “I think there’s no one way to be a woman, to be a young woman, to be successful. I think it’s a wonderful time to be a woman in music because there are so many different representations of what’s beautiful, what’s excellent.”

