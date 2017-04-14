Jon Hamm: 'Life doesn't get easier with age'

Share

Jon Hamm says working in a restaurant is the best way to learn how to treat others.

Jon Hamm is finding that life is getting harder the older he gets.

The 46-year-old actor found global fame later in life after landing the role of Don Draper on hit TV series Mad Men, which ran from 2007 to 2015 and followed an advertising company in 1960s New York.

While many claim life gets easier as it goes on, Jon disagrees with the sentiment.

“Some people say that the older you get, the wiser you become and the easier life gets, but I don’t find that to really hold true,” he told Wealthsimple.com. “As you get older, making decisions can become even harder, since it feels like there’s so much more at stake. There’s more at stake with relationship stuff, with career stuff, and with money stuff.

“I think the best advice I have for anyone facing tough decisions is not to let the stakes loom so large in their mind that making a decision becomes impossible.”

Jon, who previously dated actress Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years before they split in 2015, advises holding a “healthy sense of perspective” and believes taking a wrong step will only result in eventually finding the right one.

The Million Dollar Arm star also reflected on his former jobs, crediting his time at a restaurant with helping him learn how to treat others.

“My friend used to say that no one should be able to work in Hollywood if they haven’t worked in a restaurant,” he noted. “The appreciation you have for anyone working in a service capacity goes up radically the longer you work a service job yourself - you quickly learn what a difference a little bit of kindness and common courtesy can make for people. It’s important to know how to treat people, and to learn how to respond when someone you’re working with is having a bad day.”

© Cover Media