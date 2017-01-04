Jonathan Rhys Meyers is a first-time father - report

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is a first-time father - report
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane
Posted by Cover Media on January 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm
The actor and his partner Mara Lane confirmed the pregnancy last month (Dec16).

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is a first-time father, according to new reports.

The Tudors star's partner Mara Lane gave birth to a son named Wolf on 15 December (16), according to E! News. The baby boy was reportedly delivered at the couple's home by a midwife.

Mara's pregnancy was first rumored back in September (16), but the couple didn't comment on the story at the time. However in December (16), Mara posted pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram page, confirming the happy news.

"#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord #SantaBelly," Mara captioned one picture.

Jonathan and Mara reportedly became engaged in December, 2014, after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring at the 25th Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in Los Angeles, and back in September (16), rumors suggested the couple had secretly tied the knot earlier in the year.

According to the Irish Sun website, Jonathan wore a gold band on his wedding finger when he posed for a photoshoot in June (16) and he was wearing the same piece of jewellery in a picture on Mara's Instagram. She also recently changed the name on her account, which she shared with her dog Toca, to "Mara & Toca Lane Rhys Meyers".

The baby news comes 18 months after the actor suffered a setback in his sobriety battle, when he was spotted swigging from a bottle of vodka on a London street in the middle of the day. The actor, who has checked into rehab a number of times in the past to tackle an alcohol addiction, issued a public apology via Mara's Instagram page.

"I apologises (sic) for having a minor relapse and hope that people don't think too badly of me," he wrote. "I stopped drinking immediately... and I apologise to fans and colleagues. I am on the mend and thank well wishers... I feel I made a mistake and feel quite embarrassed but this was just a blip in my recovery otherwise I'm living a healthy life."

© Cover Media

Related news

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' partner confirms pregnancy

Posted on 12/12/2016
Actress/producer Mara Lane went bump to bump with Father Christmas as she confirmed she and partner Jonathan Rhys Meyers are to become first-time parents.

Angelina Jolie agrees to seal divorce and custody documents

Posted on 04/01/2017
Angelina Jolie's lawyer Laura Wasser has accused Brad Pitt of wanting to seal the documents because he's "terrified that the public will learn the truth."

Robbie Williams gargled hand sanitizer to keep smoking habit a secret

Posted on 04/01/2017
Robbie Williams has become something of a "germaphobe" through living in Los Angeles.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Claude-André Hébert's Makeup Line

All photo albums

Facebook