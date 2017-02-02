Jonny Lee Miller maintains friendship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Share

Jonny Lee Miller's relationship with Angelina Jolie wasn't ruined by the pressures of fame.

The former couple met on the set of the 1995 techno-thriller Hackers, reconnecting after filming to embark on a whirlwind romance that led to marriage in March 1996.

They separated the following year and finalized their divorce in 2000, but Jonny says more than two decades later he and Angelina are still close.

"Yeah - we're still friends," he tells New Zealand website Stuff.co.nz.

Angelina stunned attendees at the wedding by eschewing traditional bridal dress for a shirt on which she'd written Jonny's name in blood.

Despite his bride's bizarre antics, the couple's romance happened before she became one of Hollywood's hottest stars and as a result Jonny says they were able to enjoy a normal relationship without intense public scrutiny.

Asked how he coped with any press frenzy around their marriage he explains, "Well, there wasn't one, because we were both completely unknown. Angie wasn't...it was pre all that."

Their low-key romance and split is in stark contrast to Angelina's subsequent relationship with Brad Pitt as the announcement the Hollywood power couple were splitting up after two years of marriage made headlines around the world last year (17).

In fact, Jonny says his relationship with Angelina helped him avoid the pressures of fame in his native Britain brought on by the popularity of his 1996 movie Trainspotting.

"Well, I left London to be with Angie in LA (in 1996)," he explains. "So that took me away from all the hoo-hah around Trainspotting," he explains.

The Elementary star, 44, has now returned for the sequel to Danny Boyle's iconic movie following a gang of Scottish drug addicts, starring as Sick Boy in T2 Trainspotting.

Despite returning to his starmaking role, the publicity shy actor is still reluctant to embrace fame as he says, "If people know too much about you, I think you become a little less interesting as an actor - your job is to fool people."

T2 Trainspotting, which also stars Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle, debuted last Friday (27Jan17).

