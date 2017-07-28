Josh Brolin teases sportswear venture Prevail Activewear

Share

Josh is launching the activewear range with his wife Kathryn.

Josh Brolin has joked his new activewear will enable wearers to “talk in tongues”.

The Sicario actor revealed he and his wife Kathryn are launching their own range of workout gear, called Prevail Activewear, earlier this month (Jul17) with an Instagram photo showing off his muscular arms. In the caption, Josh confirmed its release date is 1 August and that the line will contain tank tops, hoodies, T-shirts and hats for men, women, and children, with 50 per cent of proceeds donated to the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee.

Teasing fans even more about what to expect Josh, 49, took to Instagram once more on Thursday evening (27Jul17) showing off his ripped figure in a shirtless mirror selfie alongside the equally toned Kathryn, who he married last year.

“An apparel which induces total insanity, enables you to talk in tongues, and uber-familiarises you with your package,” Josh joked in the picture caption. “Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica. Our hope is that we sell everything so we'll be left with nothing to wear. #helpusreachourgoal #forthekids#insanitypreferred #cableswole.”

He also shared a snap of his wife in the gym wearing one of the Prevail T-shirts, sweetly writing, “It’s really simple: I’m crazy about my wife.”

On the label's official website, the couple have shared a statement detailing what they hope to achieve with their clothing, insisting their main goal is to help children with the money raised. They further urged browsers to purchase activewear and wear it with pride, concluding the message with, "We Prevail!"

