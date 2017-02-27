Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton to become parents again

Share

The couple has been dating since 2012.

Actors Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton are expecting their second child.

The British model/actress debuted her small baby bump in a sleek black gown with a high neckline as she and Josh posed for photos at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday night (26Feb17), and inside the bash, the mother-to-be happily indulged in the sweet treats on offer, including beignets.

"This is not feeding the baby nourishment," Tamsin joked, according to People.com.

The 28-year-old originally became a mom in November, 2015, when she gave birth to the pair's first child.

Pearl Harbor star Josh previously gushed about his daughter, whose name is still yet to be released, admitting he was smitten.

"She's the apple of my eye, she's perfect in every way," the 38-year-old smiled on breakfast show Live! With Kelly & Michael in 2016. "It (fatherhood) puts things in a totally new perspective, of course. Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid - your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while."

The couple met on the set of the film The Lovers, but they didn't begin dating until after the shoot wrapped in 2012.

Josh relocated to London to be with Tamsin and they purchased a house in the British capital just before welcoming their little girl.

However, they didn't announce the baby's birth, and the news only hit headlines after Josh was photographed with a baby carrier in his hand as he followed Tamsin out of the hospital in 2015, with the tot hidden from view by a blanket.

