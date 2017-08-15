Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton welcome second child - report

Share

The couple were spotted pushing a double stroller around London on Monday (14Aug17).

Josh Hartnett and his girlfriend Tamsin Egerton have reportedly welcomed their second child together.

The famously private couple, whose daughter's name still remains a secret since her birth in November 2015, were spotted strolling around London suburb Hampstead, on Monday (14Aug17), with a double buggy in tow.

While their little girl was visible in the pictures, which were obtained by Daily Mail Online, the other seat was facing Tamsin who was pushing the stroller, seemingly keeping their new bundle of joy out of the spotlight.

News of Tamsin's pregnancy broke in February when she debuted her baby bump on the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet with her beau Josh, 39.

The couple have been together since 2012 after meeting on the set of their film The Lovers and following the arrival of their first child, the Pearl Harbor actor gave an insight into fatherhood during an interview on U.S. breakfast show Live! With Kelly & Michael in 2016.

"She's the apple of my eye, she's perfect in every way," the handsome star smiled. "It (fatherhood) puts things in a totally new perspective, of course. Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid - your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while."

Blonde beauty Tamsin, on the other hand, has remained quiet about motherhood, with the 28-year-old yet to speak about her daughter.

