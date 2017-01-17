Jude Law's daughter lands Burberry campaign

Jude Law's daughter Iris has landed her biggest modeling gig to date after she was named the new face of Burberry Beauty.
The 16-year-old will front the luxury designer's Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet advertisements, following in the footsteps of fellow British beauties Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who have also posed for the brand.
"Burberry is such an iconic brand and it's an honor to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them," Iris Law says in a press release.
The teenager, who has previously appeared in campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu and Illustrated People, is Jude's daughter with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, and Iris loves the look she was given for the top fashion shoot, because she bears a resemblance to her actress mother.
"On the Burberry shoot, Wendy Rowe (make-up artist) did a fresh dewy skin, simple eye and a strong red lip," she recalls. "I really like this look because it's timeless and reminded me of all the old pictures of my mum when she was in her 20s - so iconic!"
However, she admits a bold lip isn't typically part of her daily cosmetics routine.
"I like to experiment but, for every day, I usually wear blush, natural colors and mascara on both my top and bottom lashes," she shares.
Iris isn't the only rising fashion star in her famous family - her brother Rafferty, 20, is also a top model, having walked runways for the likes of DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana.
