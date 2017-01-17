Jude Law's daughter lands Burberry campaign

Share

Iris' older brother Rafferty Law is also making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

Jude Law's daughter Iris has landed her biggest modeling gig to date after she was named the new face of Burberry Beauty.

The 16-year-old will front the luxury designer's Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet advertisements, following in the footsteps of fellow British beauties Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who have also posed for the brand.

"Burberry is such an iconic brand and it's an honor to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them," Iris Law says in a press release.

The teenager, who has previously appeared in campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu and Illustrated People, is Jude's daughter with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, and Iris loves the look she was given for the top fashion shoot, because she bears a resemblance to her actress mother.

"On the Burberry shoot, Wendy Rowe (make-up artist) did a fresh dewy skin, simple eye and a strong red lip," she recalls. "I really like this look because it's timeless and reminded me of all the old pictures of my mum when she was in her 20s - so iconic!"

However, she admits a bold lip isn't typically part of her daily cosmetics routine.

"I like to experiment but, for every day, I usually wear blush, natural colors and mascara on both my top and bottom lashes," she shares.

Iris isn't the only rising fashion star in her famous family - her brother Rafferty, 20, is also a top model, having walked runways for the likes of DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana.

© Cover Media