Jude Law's daughter lands Burberry campaign

Jude Law's daughter lands Burberry campaign
Jude Law
Posted by Cover Media on January 17, 2017 at 4:00 am
Iris' older brother Rafferty Law is also making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

Jude Law's daughter Iris has landed her biggest modeling gig to date after she was named the new face of Burberry Beauty.

The 16-year-old will front the luxury designer's Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet advertisements, following in the footsteps of fellow British beauties Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who have also posed for the brand.

"Burberry is such an iconic brand and it's an honor to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them," Iris Law says in a press release.

The teenager, who has previously appeared in campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu and Illustrated People, is Jude's daughter with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, and Iris loves the look she was given for the top fashion shoot, because she bears a resemblance to her actress mother.

"On the Burberry shoot, Wendy Rowe (make-up artist) did a fresh dewy skin, simple eye and a strong red lip," she recalls. "I really like this look because it's timeless and reminded me of all the old pictures of my mum when she was in her 20s - so iconic!"

However, she admits a bold lip isn't typically part of her daily cosmetics routine.

"I like to experiment but, for every day, I usually wear blush, natural colors and mascara on both my top and bottom lashes," she shares.

Iris isn't the only rising fashion star in her famous family - her brother Rafferty, 20, is also a top model, having walked runways for the likes of DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana.

© Cover Media

Related news

Brandy & Ray J fell out in the kitchen on cooking show

Posted on 16/01/2017
The pair has engaged in an on-screen sibling rivalry.

Geri Horner celebrates baby shower with Emma Bunton

Posted on 16/01/2017
This will be Geri Horner's second child.

Viola Davis celebrates huge triumph in bid to help starving kids

Posted on 16/01/2017
The actress went to school hungry every day as a child.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

11 Cute Accessories to Brighten Anyone's Day

All photo albums

Facebook