Judge denies Roman Polanski sex victim's bid to end case

A third woman has come forward to accuse the filmmaker of "sexually victimizing" her when she was 16.

A judge in Los Angeles has denied a request from filmmaker Roman Polanski's sex abuse victim to end a 40-year-old assault case.

Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon ruled that Polanski must return to California if he expects to resolve charges levelled against him before he fled America on the eve of sentencing in 1978.

Gordon’s ruling follows a plea issued by Samantha Geimer on Polanski’s 84th birthday earlier this year (17), urging the judge to close the case.

Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with Geimer after drugging her at a Hollywood party when she was 13.

The director has lived in exile ever since fleeing America and his attorneys over the years have failed to persuade judges to sentence him in absentia and credit him for the 42 days he was incarcerated, while awaiting his sentencing.

Geimer has supported Polanski’s efforts for years and she made her plea in court for the first time in June (17), when she told Judge Gordon she was upset the director had not been able to resolve the case with prosecutors "as an act of mercy to myself and my family".

On Friday (18Aug17), the judge praised Geimer for stating her case but insisted Polanski and his lawyer Harland Braun could only resolve the case in person in a Los Angeles courtroom.

The judge's ruling comes days after a third woman stepped forward to accuse Polanski of sexual assault.The accuser, identified as Robin M, alleged the celebrated film director had sex with her in 1973, when she was 16.

She staged a press conference at the Los Angeles office of her lawyer Gloria Allred last week (15Aug17).

Allred revealed her client has been in touch with law enforcement officials and she is willing to testify against Polanski if he is retried on charges that he sexually assaulted Geimer in 1977.

Actress Charlotte Lewis also claimed she had been sexually abused by Polanski at the age of 16 in the early 1980s, but she did not file charges.

Allred also represented her.

