Judge dismisses lawsuit against Ellen DeGeneres over boob joke
Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 11:30 am
Ellen DeGeneres has been cleared of ridiculing real estate agent Titi Pierce by calling her "Titty" instead of "Teetee".

A judge threw out a lawsuit against The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (16Feb17) after the host's boob joke caused offence.

The comedienne upset Titi Pierce by namechecking her on the U.S. chat show and making a joke involving her name. Last June (16) the real estate agent filed a defamation lawsuit, claiming Ellen's mockery had resulted in emotional distress, embarrassment and anger.

Titi stated Ellen mangled her name on air back in February (16), calling her "Titty" instead of "Teetee" - the given pronunciation of her name - and then, to make matters worse, producers of the show failed to properly blur out her cell phone number.

The plaintiff, who didn't see the show when it was broadcast, only found out when, she alleged, hundreds of people called to make fun of her while she was at a funeral.

However, a Georgia judge has ruled there was nothing untoward about Ellen poking fun at Titi's name, and gave an explanation of the English language for the realtor in the process.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the judge said: "The letter 'i' in the English language can be pronounced in several ways.

"While Titi chooses to pronounce her name with 'e,' there is nothing demonstrably false in pronouncing it with 'i' as DeGeneres did," the judge told the court.

© Cover Media

