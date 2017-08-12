Judge dismisses slander case against Taylor Swift

Share

The singer's legal team claimed radio host David Mueller failed to prove she's responsible for his unemployment.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined late on Friday (11Aug17) that the pop star could not be held liable, because disgraced radio host David Mueller had not shown that she personally set out to have him fired after he allegedly groped her butt backstage at a Pepsi Center show in Denver, Colorado show in 2013.

Mueller sued Swift and her mother Andrea, seeking $3 million compensation for the loss of his livelihood. The star countersued for assault and battery.

After five days of testimony, the pop star's legal team urged the judge to end the court drama on Friday (11Aug17) because Mueller had failed to prove the singer's complaint got him fired.

The jury will return to court on Monday to consider Swift's countersuit.

On Friday, Swift's former bodyguard Greg Dent testified he saw Mueller reach under her skirt a moment before a photographer snapped their picture during the meet-and-greet at Denver's Pepsi Center, but he did not intervene because the pop star didn't seem too upset.

On Thursday (10Aug17), Taylor took the stand and revealed politeness and professionalism prevented her from making a fuss after she felt the radio host allegedly groping her. She and her mother, Andrea, later opted to report Mueller to bosses at his Denver radio station, KYGO-FM.

In her testimony, she said, "He stayed attached to my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him. It was a definite grab. A very long grab."

© Cover Media