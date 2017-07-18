Judge grants Madonna's request to block sale of 'highly personal items'

Share

Auctioneers at Gotta Have Rock and Roll deny the pop star's claims her stuff was stolen.

Madonna has won her legal bid to block the sale of her used underwear and a letter from her ex, Tupac Shakur.

Auctioneers at Gotta Have Rock and Roll planned to sell-off over 100 of the Material Girl singer's personal items, including a letter written to her from rapper ex-boyfriend Tupac Shakur while he was in jail, a hairbrush containing strands of her hair and even a pair of unwashed panties.

But plans to kick off the online bidding war for her stuff on Wednesday (19Jul17) have been halted after Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Gerald Leibovitz ruled in favor of Madonna's emergency court request to stop the auction.

The pop icon submitted court papers on Tuesday (18Jul17) alleging the memorabilia may have been stolen from her home by Darlene Lutz, an art consultant and former friend of the star who spent the night at Madonna's house on numerous occasions.

However, Gotta Have Rock and Roll auctioneers have dismissed the accusations they are selling the pop star's looted artifacts, insisting Judge Leibovitz's ruling was based on meritless claims.

“Madonna and her legal army have taken what we believe to be a completely baseless and meritless action to temporarily halt the sale of Ms Lutz’s legal property," company spokesman Pete Siegel wrote in a statement. “Madonna’s allegations will be vigorously challenged and refuted in a court of law in due course. We are confident that the Madonna memorabilia will be back.”

Madonna's private photographs, unreleased recordings, correspondence and even a personal checkbook were also scheduled to go up for auction before Judge Leibovitz stopped the event.

“The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items,” Madonna fumed in the affidavit she submitted on Tuesday, noting elsewhere in the document she was deeply concerned by the violation of her privacy: “I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public."

