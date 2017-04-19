Julia Roberts named World's Most Beautiful Woman for the fifth time

Share

Julia Roberts has been named World's Most Beautiful Woman by People magazine for a record-breaking fifth time.

The 49-year-old actress was first awarded the honor back in 1991, when she was just 23. The latest announcement means that Julia is way ahead of her Money Monster co-star George Clooney, who has been named Sexiest Man Alive by the magazine twice, and the actress joked she will be teasing her pal mercilessly about her victory.

"I'm going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year," she laughed.

Humor aside, the Pretty Woman veteran told the magazine she is "very flattered" to receive the title once again, and feels she is at the height of her life, both professionally and personally, adding, "I think I'm currently peaking."

The actress is mother to children Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, nine, from her 14-year marriage to Danny Moder, which has stood the test of time, and even remained strong in the notoriously difficult landscape of Hollywood.

Julia added to People that she feels grateful every day that she fell in love with the cinematographer, saying of their relationship: "I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream. I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!'"

Since shooting to fame in Pretty Woman, Julia has starred in some of the world's most beloved films, including My Best Friend's Wedding and Erin Brockovich. However, she told the magazine that even when 1990 movie was released, she had no idea how successful it was going to be.

"People say, 'Oh, when Pretty Woman came out it must have really changed your life,' and it's kind of become this joke, but the truth is I was out of town when Pretty Woman came out," she recalled. "I remember reading... 'Pretty Woman came out this weekend and made this much money' and I thought, 'Is that a lot of money? Is that good? Is that great?' I didn't really know."

© Cover Media