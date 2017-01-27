Julian Fellowes has started work on Downton Abbey movie script

Share

Julian Fellowes is getting himself prepared for a Downton Abbey movie.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has delighted fans of the period drama by confirming he’s started penning a movie version of the award-winning show.

The popular British TV series, which was a hit on both sides of the pond, ran for six seasons until 2016, and followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants between 1912 and 1925.

Talk of a movie has gained even more momentum after Julian revealed that he’s ready to go should producers come knocking.

“I’ve done some work on it because I don’t want to be caught out if they (producers) suddenly say yes and then it’s all go,” he divulged to the London Evening Standard.

“But there’s a lot of things — can we round up all the cast? Can we get them? Also we just need the green light at the beginning. So I don’t know any more than that at the moment to be honest.”

Downton Abbey actor Jim Carter let slip earlier this month (Jan17) that the cast had been told to keep themselves "available for dates in the future,” but added there wasn’t yet a script.

The show made global stars of Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Lily James, among others, and won a total of three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards.

Before the movie gets the green light, Julian is busy with his new stage show version of The Wind In The Willows. The show, which has toured the U.K., kicks off in London’s West End in June (17) for preview performances.

