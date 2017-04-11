Julianne Hough ‘can’t wait’ to marry Brooks Laich

Share

The actress and dancer became engaged to the athlete in the summer of 2015.

Julianne Hough is eager to tie the knot with hockey player Brooks Laich.

The Rock of Ages star gushed about her husband-to-be in a new Instagram post on Monday (10April17), in which she shared her excitement for her upcoming wedding day, which was rescheduled last year.

“#MCM (Man Candy Monday) Holy Mother of Hotness! This is MY man!” the star wrote alongside a photo of the athlete. “But all sexiness aside, I am the luckiest girl in the world to have you by my side to do life together,” she added, “Can’t wait to marry you!”

The 28-year-old actress, dancer and singer became engaged to Laich in August, 2015, after the couple dated for a year and a half.

“I’m just feeling so happy and blessed every moment of every day,” The Rock of Ages star told People Magazine after her engagement was announced. “My favorite thing about being engaged is just a sense of warmth and just joy.”

Hough also told the publication her man plans to brush up on his dance moves for their upcoming wedding ceremony, something she hopes he can learn to do from her brother, Derek Hough.

“Oh my goodness, he wants more than anything to dance,” she said in September, 2015. “He’s always wanted to dance before he ever met me, so he’s always asking me to teach him and I’m like, ‘Ask Derek!’ I’m just pawning my brother off to him. So I think Derek and Brooks might have a first dance. That would be interesting - and a sight to see for sure.”

