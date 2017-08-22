Julianne Hough adds boxing to her intense workouts

Share

The star wed ice hockey player Brooks Laich last month.

Dancer and actress Julianne Hough is getting tough as a new bride after stepping into the ring to perfect her boxing skills.

The newlywed Rock of Ages star showed off her fighting skills by posting a video of herself working out with a trainer online on Sunday (20Aug17) - and she looked like a natural.

Hough added the caption: "Training for my next role..." and added the hashtags "#firsttimeboxing", "#trainthebrain", and "#holycardio".

It's not clear what role the star is training for.

Julianne wed ice hockey star Brooks Laich last month (Jul17) and she has only recently returned from her honeymoon, during which she enjoyed "indulging guiltlessly" on delicious food.

Exactly four weeks after her nuptials, she resumed her exercise regimen, revealing it was great to be back in the gym.

"Back at it and it feels soooo good! But also really hard after taking a month off!" she wrote on her Instagram account on 8 August (17) under three pictures of herself looking fierce in a black sports bra and matching leggings from her MPG sports clothing collection.

"I'm so grateful that I made this part of my everyday lifestyle. Staying active and working out is now a must for me," she shared. "It's hard to get started (especially after indulging guiltlessly on your honeymoon) and to keep going sometimes, but I always find if I can give it 3 weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun! I actually crave it."

© Cover Media