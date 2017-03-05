Julianne Hough celebrates at star-studded bachelorette

Share

The Dancing with the Stars judge is engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich.

Cindy Crawford and Kris Jenner were among the stars partying with Julianne Hough at her bachelorette bash over the weekend (03Mar-05Mar17).

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge celebrated her last days as a single woman with 24 of her closest friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Stars including supermodel Cindy and reality star Kris were joined by Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul‘s wife Lauren Paul, Rita Wilson and Julianne's mother on the Celebrity Cruise luxury liner for the star's 'BEACHerlorette' bash.

The group indulged in a shot of tequila when they arrived at their tropical location, and managed to squeeze in a trip to the gym before the festivities began on Thursday (02Mar17).

Julianne was nursing a coffee by the pool in a snap on Instagram on Friday (03Mar17), before more partying got underway on Saturday (04Mar17). She shared a video of her dancing wildly on social media while wearing a white dress as the bride-to-be.

In a Boomerang clip on Instagram, Julianne thanked her friends for making it a memorable weekend, and Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kris later shared the video with her followers.

"Congratulations @juleshough! Best Cabo trip! Love you!" she posted on Saturday.

Julianne and her hockey player boyfriend Brooks Laich dated for nearly two years before he popped the question in August, 2015. She revealed back in November (16) they have finally set a wedding date, and the pair will reportedly marry this summer (17).

"We have set a date so that's good," the actress said. "We've been so blessed and so fortunate over the years that we've met so many incredible people in our life. We want to share it with them too."

