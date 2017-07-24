Julianne Hough contemplated drastic hair makeover prior to wedding

Share

TV star Julianne Hough had her hair styled into a "faux bob" for her wedding reception.

Julianne Hough pondered the idea of chopping her hair into a short style in the lead-up to her wedding.

The Dancing with the Stars judge married Brooks Laich in an outdoor ceremony on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho earlier this month (Jul17).

Julianne exchanged vows with her ice hockey player beau in a custom white Marchesa gown and wore her blonde hair up in a high bun, though her hairstylist Riawna Capri had to convince her to keep her signature look for the big day.

"Julianne’s original idea - this is not a joke - she really wanted to cut her hair short. We went back and forth for about a month about whether or not we’re gonna cut her hair right before the wedding," she told People.com. "(But) she finally comes in for her six-hour color appointment and we make her hair so beautiful, she’s like, 'I don’t want to cut this.'"

Prior to the wedding, Riawna opted to give Julianne's locks the platinum treatment. And the 29-year-old got her wish of trying out short hair for the reception part of the event.

"We both agreed upon doing a faux bob. (We had friends) passing me bobby pins, passing me curling irons, getting out kinks from the bun... All while we were changing her. So I did a ten-minute faux bob and she goes off to take pictures in her new dress," Riawna explained.

Meanwhile, celebrity make-up artist Spencer Barnes wanted to give Julianne a natural look for the special day itself, especially as she wears quite heavy cosmetics when on TV or doing dance tours.

But he amped up her eyeshadow and eyeliner for the party element of the night.

"I did add a little bit of sheen and luster to catch a little reflection in the nighttime hours, but we stayed with the same neutral palette. It was just a little more defined, a little darker on the eyes," the beauty expert shared.

