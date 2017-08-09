Julianne Hough heads back to the gym after 'indulging guiltlessly' on honeymoon

Share

The Footloose actress feels like a wolf when she's at the gym.

Actress Julianne Hough began to crave exercise after a month of "indulging guiltlessly" on delicious food during her honeymoon.

The Rock of Ages star married professional ice hockey player Brooks Laich last month (08Jul17) and four weeks to the day of her wedding, the beauty has resumed her exercise regimen.

"Back at it and it feels soooo good! But also really hard after taking a month off!" she wrote on her Instagram account on Tuesday (08Aug17) under three pictures of herself looking fierce in a black sports bra and matching leggings from her MPG sports clothing collection.

Although Julianne, who is also a seasoned dancer, admitted getting back to her workout grind is difficult, the star noted it's less of a challenge than she thought it would be, thanks to her years of dedication to fitness.

"I'm so grateful that I made this part of my everyday lifestyle. Staying active and working out is now a must for me," she shared. "It's hard to get started (especially after indulging guiltlessly on your honeymoon) and to keep going sometimes, but I always find if I can give it 3 weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun! I actually crave it."

Julianne's hunger for exercise is almost wolf-like, she explains, adding: "There's that one quote I always think about and I'll paraphrase here but, 'There is a battle of two wolves inside us; the one that wins, is the one you feed'. All we need is within us, NOW! Stay strong, fight the fight, and then enjoy!!!" she gushed before ending her inspirational note with a smiley face.

