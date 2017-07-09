Julianne Hough marries Brooks Laich

Share

Dancing with the Stars Judge Julianne Hough has married Brooks Laich in an intimate ceremony in Idaho.

Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough has tied the knot with her ice hockey player fiance Brooks Laich.

The American dancer married Brooks in an intimate wedding near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Saturday (8Jul17), which saw the couple exchange their vows in front of 200 of their closest family and friends.

Bride Julianne wore a custom-made Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, with the groom dressed in a Brooks Brothers tuxedo. She was given away by her father Bruce.

The outdoor ceremony saw guests sitting on wooden pews decorated with flower boxes filled with roses, tulips and wild grasses, reported the news outlet.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Julianne told editors at People.“But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life,” she added excitedly.

The wedding party included Julianne's dancer and choreographer brother Derek Hough, who served as one of the groomsman. And the couples two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, complete with floral collars, served as ring bearers.

Husband Brooks had some input into the day and previously shared that it was really important to him that the couple had their ceremony outdoors. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”

Julianne, 29 and Brooks, 34, began the wedding celebrations on Thursday night (6July17) and were joined for a welcome dinner by the wedding party. The next day (7Jul17) guests relaxed on the beach at the lake on the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Celebrity guests included Nina Dobrev, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and DWTS pro Mark Ballas.

Meanwhile Julianne's DWTS' colleagues, dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also tied the knot on Saturday (8Jul17) in an intimate ceremony at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.

© Cover Media