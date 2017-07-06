Julianne Moore named brand ambassador of Florale by Triumph

Share

The actress' new line will be released later this year (17).

Julianne Moore has been named the new face of lingerie company Triumph's new brand.

The Still Alice star will be featured in the fall/winter campaign for Florale by Triumph. The collection will be released in stores and online in September (17).

"Florale by Triumph represents everything I hope for in my style - it is elegant, contemporary, and it makes me feel beautiful," the actress says. "The collection is stunning and it's a pleasure to be a part of the Triumph family."

Julianne's campaign was shot by photographer Rankin.

Confirming the news on Wednesday (05Jul17), Triumph's global head of brand Suzanna McKenna called Julianne "the epitome of a truly sophisticated and stylish modern woman".

Julianne has been selective about fronting fashion and beauty campaigns but she has signed on to represent several brands in the past, including L'Oreal Paris. Shortly after she joined the company, she opened up about how she views beauty and insisted the focus on fashion, makeup, and hair is not trivial.

"I think when people say that beauty is trivial, they're diminishing the concept," she told Refinery29 last year (16). "Beauty is subjective, truly in the eye of the beholder, but we are drawn to what we find beautiful. Beauty has visual meaning, but there is also emotional meaning. They go hand in hand.

"Beauty doesn't have to be a superficial thing, and in fact it isn't! What we find beautiful in life is generally something that we're moved by and we care about deeply. Rather than saying it's trivial and throwing beauty away, it's important to broaden our understanding of what it is we find beautiful and why we find it beautiful."

