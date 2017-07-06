  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Julianne Moore named brand ambassador of Florale by Triumph

Julianne Moore named brand ambassador of Florale by Triumph

Julianne Moore named brand ambassador of Florale by Triumph
Julianne Moore
Posted by Cover Media on July 6, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress' new line will be released later this year (17).

Julianne Moore has been named the new face of lingerie company Triumph's new brand.

The Still Alice star will be featured in the fall/winter campaign for Florale by Triumph. The collection will be released in stores and online in September (17).

"Florale by Triumph represents everything I hope for in my style - it is elegant, contemporary, and it makes me feel beautiful," the actress says. "The collection is stunning and it's a pleasure to be a part of the Triumph family."

Julianne's campaign was shot by photographer Rankin.

Confirming the news on Wednesday (05Jul17), Triumph's global head of brand Suzanna McKenna called Julianne "the epitome of a truly sophisticated and stylish modern woman".

Julianne has been selective about fronting fashion and beauty campaigns but she has signed on to represent several brands in the past, including L'Oreal Paris. Shortly after she joined the company, she opened up about how she views beauty and insisted the focus on fashion, makeup, and hair is not trivial.

"I think when people say that beauty is trivial, they're diminishing the concept," she told Refinery29 last year (16). "Beauty is subjective, truly in the eye of the beholder, but we are drawn to what we find beautiful. Beauty has visual meaning, but there is also emotional meaning. They go hand in hand.

"Beauty doesn't have to be a superficial thing, and in fact it isn't! What we find beautiful in life is generally something that we're moved by and we care about deeply. Rather than saying it's trivial and throwing beauty away, it's important to broaden our understanding of what it is we find beautiful and why we find it beautiful."

© Cover Media

Related news

Julianne Moore and Zoe Saldana star in Sia's new video for charity song

Posted on 09/06/2017
Organizers want to raise $1 million for the charity.

JAY-Z's 4:44 goes platinum in less than a week

Posted on 05/07/2017
The top certification is the hip-hop icon's 17th to date.

Rob Kardashian's Instagram account blocked over revenge photo controversy

Posted on 05/07/2017
The reality TV star is in the middle of a social media meltdown.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Pics to Make you Look Twice

All photo albums

Facebook