  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Justin Bieber accused of faking illness to miss copyright de...

Justin Bieber accused of faking illness to miss copyright deposition

Justin Bieber accused of faking illness to miss copyright deposition
Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 8:30 am
The 22-year-old singer and his track partner, DJ/producer Skrillex, were sued by singer Casey Dienel, known professionally as White Hinterland, who claimed the Sorry hitmaker's chart smash sounds eerily similar to her track Ring The Bell.

Justin Bieber has been accused of faking illness to miss a deposition in a copyright infringement case over his hit Sorry.

The 22-year-old singer and his track partner, DJ/producer Skrillex, were sued by singer Casey Dienel, known professionally as White Hinterland, who claimed the Baby hitmaker's chart smash sounds eerily similar to her track Ring The Bell, which became an indie hit in 2014.

A deposition had been scheduled for 8 February (17), with Dienel's lawyers apparently flying from Los Angeles to Nashville to make things easier for Bieber.

However, Bieber's team informed Dienel's lawyers just hours before the deposition was due to start that the singer wouldn't be able to attend because he was ill.

But, according to legal papers obtained by TMZ.com, the legal team then came across videos of Bieber on YouTube, which showed the singer chugging beers at a house party and Bootsy Bellows nightclub in the early hours of the morning on the day for which the deposition was scheduled.

TMZ report the papers accuse Bieber of "rubbing their (the lawyers') noses in it by posting Instagram pics drinking with friends ... hours after he played hooky."

They are said to be willing to let him make it up at a deposition in early March (17), but want the singer to fly to Nashville for it.

The initial legal papers filed against Bieber, his song co-writers, and producer Skrillex, saw Dienel allege they lifted an eight-second snippet of her vocals, and then looped it to feature throughout Sorry.

She also claimed the tune features synthesizers, samples, synth bass, drums, and percussion, which all closely resemble the sounds featured on Ring The Bell.

Dienel is said to have contacted Bieber's representatives in December 2015 and threatened legal action if the star didn't remove the sample, but her demands were reportedly ignored, so she took the next step in seeking compensation.

© Cover Media

Related news

Adele Made Over £500,000 Each Night On Tour

Posted on 16/02/2017
New accounts filed for Adele's firm Remedy Touring, of which she is the sole director, show profits of £11.5 million ($14.3 million) between October 2015 and April 2016.

Justin Bieber facing investigation for battery

Posted on 16/02/2017
The news of the fight emerges a day after the singer was named in a police report for an alleged assault.

Restaurant representative plays down Justin Bieber headbutt reports

Posted on 17/02/2017
The singer remains in the restaurant bosses' good books despite the alleged incident.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

You never knew who played these 19 Disney characters... Until now!

All photo albums

Facebook