Justin Bieber and Beyonce among Kids' Choice nominees

Share

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees have been announced.

Justin Bieber, Beyonce and Ariana Grande are among the nominees set for a potential sliming at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Justin has been named as a nominee in the Favorite Male Singer category at the wacky annual prizegiving, where presenters and artists are as likely to get covered in gunge as to walk off with a trophy.

Up against the 22-year-old for the coveted male singer prize are Drake, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd.

Beyonce, Ariana, Selena Gomez, Adele and Rihanna will battle it out for the equivalent female gong.

Bruno is up for three awards, having also received nods in the Favorite Global Music Star category and, for his track 24K Magic, in the Best Song section.

In the Favorite Global Music Star category he will face acts from all over the globe, with Australian rockers 5 Seconds of Summer, South Korea's BIGBANG, Britain's Little Mix, Sweden's Zara Larsson and hip shaking Colombian superstar Shakira are also nominated.

The other tracks up for Favorite Song are Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling!, Heathens by Twenty One Pilots, Fifth Harmony's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Work From Home, and Send My Love (To Your New Lover) by Adele.

Upon hearing her band was up for Favorite Global Music Star, Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall told E! News, "We'll be representing Britain, which is amazing. We're so excited, aren't we? We just got here, to America. We're going to be touring with Ariana Grande, so make sure you go and watch that."

For the first time ever there is a favorite DJ/EDM artist category, where nominees include Calvin Harris, Major Lazer, and Skrillex.

Kids' favorite movies and actors are also honored at the awards, with Ben Affleck, Will Arnett, Henry Cavill, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth all up for the Favorite Movie Actor award.

Nominated for Favorite Movie Actress are Amy Adams, Megan Fox, Scarlett Johansson, Felicity Jones, Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Captain America: Civil War, Ghostbusters, Pete's Dragon, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows are the films up for the Favorite Movie prize.

Fans will vote to decide the winners in each section, with other categories including ones honoring kids' best loved TV shows and stars, as well as other prizes given to kids' favorite 'Butt-kicker' and 'Frenemies'.

The Winners of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will be announced on 11 March (17) in a ceremony hosted by wrestling superstar John Cena at Inglewood, California's The Forum venue.

© Cover Media