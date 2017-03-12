Justin Bieber attacks fan in Australia

Share

The pop star hates to be bothered when he's eating.

Justin Bieber may have lost another young fan after telling her she made him sick as she attempted to grab a selfie with her idol in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday (11Mar17).

The pop singer was making his way back to his car after a food stop when the fan dashed towards him.

Clearly unimpressed that she wasn't prepared to let him eat in peace, the Baby singer said, "You need to respect on me (sic). Look at you. You make me sick!"

The disappointed fan simply replies, "Come on."

The brief interaction was caught on video, which has since gone viral.

The incident comes four months after Justin, who has often lectured fans about invading his personal boundaries in public, lashed out at a fan in Spain.

The unnamed devotee startled the singer when he grabbed at him through an open car window as Bieber arrived at a gig in Barcelona. The singer reacted quickly and punched the man, leaving him with a bloody lip. Footage of the scary encounter went viral hours after the incident.

A source close to Bieber told GossipCop at the time the fan was running alongside the moving car when he reached through the open window and grabbed the singer's face.

The star has become very aware of his crazy fans in recent months - one devotee pulled Justin's trousers down during an incident in Prague, Czech Republic, in November (16), prompting a bodyguard to rush to the embarrassed singer's rescue.

Cameras also caught Bieber wrestling with a man who took a swing at him in June (16), when the pop star was in Cleveland, Ohio to watch a basketball game. The singer and the man had to be pulled apart by bystanders.

