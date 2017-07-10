Justin Bieber fans scorn campaign to boycott hit single Despacito

Share

Critics of Justin Bieber have started a Twitter campaign to urge music lovers to stop downloading his No.1 single so another musician can top the chart.

Justin Bieber fans have ridiculed a campaign to try and topple his single Despacito from the top of the global chart.

Bieber, who has had a string of hits including What Do You Mean? and Sorry, had been criticized after he was filmed forgetting the words to Despacito, which he sings in Spanish, and replacing them with other words. Bieber features on the track alongside Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

British newspaper the Mirror reported that people took to Twitter to start a campaign to knock the star off his No. 1 slot in the global chart. "Lets boycott that catchy trash before Fetish or SNS get released # DespacitoBoycotParty," one user posted.

Another one used the same hashtag and added "I hate how Justin doesn't know the words."

However, the Beliebers were quick to defend their idol and retaliated by making fun of the campaigners and insisted that it was impossible for them to be able to affect his chart position.

Earlier in the summer (May17) the 23-year-old Canadian singer was filmed fudging his way through Despacito and filling any gaps with noises and made up lyrics.

Justin was performing the No 1 hit at 1 OAK in New York at the time when he momentarily forgot what to sing.

"I don't know the words so I say burrito," he joked when he got a little lost during the song. "I don't know the words so I say Dorito, I don't know the words so I say puerquito (pork)."

He urged the crowd to help him out by singing the correct words but he didn't get a response so continued with "I ate a burrito, I just want some puerquito."

