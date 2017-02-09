Justin Bieber floods Instagram with selfies

Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on February 9, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The singer first returned to the app last week to promote his Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile.

Justin Bieber has officially ended his Instagram hiatus by flooding fans' timelines with a string of selfies.

The pop superstar delighted followers last week (03Feb17) when he returned to the photo-sharing app for the first time in six months to promote his new Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile, and late on Wednesday (08Feb17), he appeared to be back to his old social media self as he uploaded a series of personal pictures.

After advertising his upcoming Purpose World Tour dates, which resume in Mexico next week (15Feb17), Justin posted 11 shots of himself in a hotel room, in a car, at dinner with friends, and in a recording studio.

The images included two shirtless snaps - one of the tattooed Baby hitmaker posing in bed, and another full-body photo of his toned physique in front of a mirror.

"SOO MUCH CONTENT (sic)," he wrote beside the photo.

Justin has yet to comment on his return to Instagram, but in November (16), the singer made it clear he was not a fan of the app while onstage in London.

"Instagram is for the devil," he told the crowd. "I think hell is Instagram. I'm like, 90 per cent sure. We get sent to hell, we get locked in the Instagram server. Like, I'm stuck in the DMs (direct messages)."

He initially shut down his profile in August (16) after tiring of nasty comments made about his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. They subsequently split in September (16) after a weeks-long romance.

