Justin Bieber gets close to Brazilian model

Justin Bieber gets close to Brazilian model
Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on March 31, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The singer will remain in Brazil for the weekend before heading to Peru for the next stop on his tour.

Justin Bieber has been cozying up to Brazilian model Luciana Chamone while on tour in South America.

The Baby hitmaker performed in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday (29Mar17) and it appears he is already enjoying the company of the local beauties, after he was photographed getting close to Luciana in the backseat of his car on Thursday (30Mar17).

In the images obtained by TMZ.com, Justin is pictured with his arms around Luciana, while another shows the pair appearing to lean in for a kiss.

The pop superstar, who previously dated Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin, and Sofia Richie, will be able to spend a little more time with Luciana in her home country when he performs two shows in Sao Paulo this weekend (01-02Apr17).

His Purpose World Tour will then head to Peru on 5 April (17), with the Latin American leg wrapping in Costa Rica on 24 April (17).

Justin's new fling with Luciana will help the singer keep his mind off possible criminal charges in Brazil after prosecutors reportedly announced plans to reopen investigations into an illegal spray painting incident on the walls of a Rio hotel during his last visit to the country in 2013.

At the time, the star was charged with a "crime against the city order and cultural heritage" after allegedly vandalizing The Hotel Nacional, a protected site, with graffiti. The case was suspended when Bieber left the country to continue his Believe tour, but earlier this week (begs27Mar17), authorities revealed plans to revisit the incident while he is in Brazil to determine if the 23-year-old should face prosecution for the crime, which could land him a fine or up to a year in prison.

© Cover Media

