Justin Bieber is a Louis Vuitton x Supreme superfan

The Canadian superstar might not be feeling well, but wins top style points.

Justin Bieber fluffed lines at his London Summer Time concert on Sunday (02Jul17) but had the last laugh fashion-wise.

While his stylish fans worldwide scrambled to snap up items from the hottest design collaboration of the summer (17), Louis Vuitton x Supreme, the Love Yourself hitmaker rocked several of the in-demand pieces onstage. In fact, he might be the line's biggest celebrity fan.

During the show, at which he shocked fans by starting his set 20 minutes early before revealing he is fighting a nasty cold, Justin sported the hot collection's red baseball shirt covered with the famed LV monogram and Supreme's logo. He paired the top with a pair of black shorts from his own Purpose tour merchandise collection, stripy socks and Adidas trainers.

The sniffly Canadian superstar then changed into a different version of the shirt in denim and blue.

He is not alone among A-listers excited to be seen wearing the items in public. Over the weekend (01-02Jul17), Madonna shared an image on social media of herself wearing the collection's red hoodie, also featuring the dual logos of Louis Vuitton and Supreme. She added two heart emoticons to her Instagram photo caption which read: "(heart emoticon) is Supreme (heart emoticon)".

Rapper 2 Chainz, meanwhile, rocked the red bomber-style jacket featuring the LV monogram in pictures he shared on Sunday during his family's Los Angeles dinner with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Non-celebrities are having a less easy time getting their hands on the colourful merchandise, with huge lines reported at the Louis Vuitton x Supreme pop-up shops in Australia, South Korea, Japan, China, France, England and two U.S. locations, Miami and Los Angeles.

