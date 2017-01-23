Justin Bieber is not a fan of The Weeknd's music

Justin Bieber is not a fan of The Weeknd's music
Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on January 23, 2017 at 11:30 am
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have yet to comment on the relationship rumors swirling around them.

Justin Bieber can't listen to fellow Canadian The Weeknd's music.

The I Can't Feel My Face hitmaker is currently dating Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and on Friday (20Jan17), the Baby singer was asked if he's a fan of her new man's music.

"Hell nah," he told TMZ. "That s**t's wack (bad)!"

Selena and The Weeknd hit headlines earlier this month (Jan17), when they were spotted smooching outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

The revealing photos also captured the singers holding hands and hugging.

"They were there for three hours, just the two of them," a source told E! News. "They came out and were so happy. They were hugging and kissing. His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing, so incredibly happy and in love."

Neither Selena nor The Weeknd have spoken about their rumored romance, but the photos of them kissing in Santa Monica were enough to upset his model ex Bella Hadid, who unfollowed the Come & Get It singer on Instagram shortly after the snaps went public. Ironically, Hadid's sister Gigi is part of Taylor Swift's 'squad' of girlfriends - and Selena is Taylor's best pal.

Selena dated The Weeknd's fellow Canadian Justin on-and-off from 2010 to 2013. She was linked to actor Orlando Bloom and singer Charlie Puth last year (16), but those romance rumors were dismissed.

Selena has just returned to the public eye after taking a hiatus at the end of 2016 to focus on her battle with lupus.

