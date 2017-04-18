  • Home
Justin Bieber joins Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito remix

Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on April 18, 2017 at 12:30 am
The pop superstar's fans are loving his new linguistic skills.

Justin Bieber is putting his Spanish-speaking skills to the test by joining Latin stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for the remix of their hit Despacito.

Pop artist Luis recruited reggaeton rapper Daddy Yankee for the original single, which was released in January (17), and now Bieber has jumped onboard to give the duo a huge chart boost.

"Remix," the 23-year-old simply captioned a Twitter link to the track's new artwork, which features a black-and-white photo of Bieber in the studio. The snap was taken from behind and shows off his tattooed neck, with his lyric sheets on a stand in front of the microphone.

Justin opens the track singing in English, before surprising listeners by switching to Spanish as he recites the chorus - and it appears fans cannot get enough of the Canadian's new crossover track.

"I can listen to this on loop forever," writes one fan, while another tweets, "Bieber changed the game #spanish #DespacitoRemix @justinbieber".

One female devotee gushes, "Never knew I needed Justin singing in Spanish until now. I'm legit speechless ugh. #DespacitoRemix (sic)".

It is not yet known if Justin will debut the song live on his ongoing Purpose World Tour, which touches down in Fonsi's native Puerto Rico on Tuesday (18Apr17).

The track was already a big hit for Fonsi before Bieber's involvement. It became the first Spanish-language song to reach the top 10 on Spotify's Global chart, and the accompanying music video is fast approaching one billion views on YouTube in just three months.

The Bieber version is the latest Despacito remix to surface - Luis also shared a solo pop version and a salsa revamp with Victor Manuelle last month (Mar17).

© Cover Media

