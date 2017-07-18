Justin Bieber pays surprise visit to children's hospital

Share

Patients from the Children's Hospital of Orange County documented Justin Bieber's visit on social media.

Justin Bieber surprised patients at a children's hospital in California with a visit on Monday (17Jul17).

The Sorry singer stopped by various patients staying at the Children's Hospital of Orange County and spent time chatting, posing for pictures and doing joint prayers.

Patient Brittney Cruz posted a series of snaps on Instagram which showed her hugging Justin, pulling funny faces with him for the camera and having a serious conversation.

"Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him.

"His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever. God is so good man! So thank you again @justinbieber and @chocchildrens best child life specialist Chloe for giving me an unforgettable experience."

One mother Brandie Runner shared a video on Instagram of her daughter Vicky crying as Justin stands in front of her hospital bed and asks about her day.

"The actual video of @vickyyrunnner meeting @justinbieber at #CHOC," Brandie wrote in the caption. "We still can't believe Justin Bieber came in to meet my chicklette. What a blessing this day was to her (& I). I never knew he had this big of a heart. #spendtimewithsickkids."

Vicky also shared a picture of her posing with Justin, 23, and wrote on top of the snap, "Just met this babe" with love heart and ring emojis. In the caption, she added, "Met him today. Thanks for making me feel better @justinbieber."

Another snap from Justin's visit showed him doing the dab dance move for a photograph with a young boy.

