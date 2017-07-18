  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Justin Bieber pays surprise visit to children's hospital

Justin Bieber pays surprise visit to children's hospital

Justin Bieber pays surprise visit to children's hospital
Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on July 18, 2017 at 11:30 am
Patients from the Children's Hospital of Orange County documented Justin Bieber's visit on social media.

Justin Bieber surprised patients at a children's hospital in California with a visit on Monday (17Jul17).

The Sorry singer stopped by various patients staying at the Children's Hospital of Orange County and spent time chatting, posing for pictures and doing joint prayers.

Patient Brittney Cruz posted a series of snaps on Instagram which showed her hugging Justin, pulling funny faces with him for the camera and having a serious conversation.

"Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him.

"His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever. God is so good man! So thank you again @justinbieber and @chocchildrens best child life specialist Chloe for giving me an unforgettable experience."

One mother Brandie Runner shared a video on Instagram of her daughter Vicky crying as Justin stands in front of her hospital bed and asks about her day.

"The actual video of @vickyyrunnner meeting @justinbieber at #CHOC," Brandie wrote in the caption. "We still can't believe Justin Bieber came in to meet my chicklette. What a blessing this day was to her (& I). I never knew he had this big of a heart. #spendtimewithsickkids."

Vicky also shared a picture of her posing with Justin, 23, and wrote on top of the snap, "Just met this babe" with love heart and ring emojis. In the caption, she added, "Met him today. Thanks for making me feel better @justinbieber."

Another snap from Justin's visit showed him doing the dab dance move for a photograph with a young boy.

© Cover Media

Related news

Justin Bieber makes charity donation to close Brazilian graffiti case

Posted on 07/07/2017
Brazilian authorities have dropped charges against Justin Bieber regarding the tagging of an abandoned hotel in 2013.

Justin Bieber fans scorn campaign to boycott hit single Despacito

Posted on 10/07/2017
Critics of Justin Bieber have started a Twitter campaign to urge music lovers to stop downloading his No.1 single so another musician can top the chart.

Justin Bieber pulled over for using phone while driving - report

Posted on 16/07/2017
Justin Bieber was stopped by police in Beverly Hills in his Mercedes G-Wagon and appeared "calm" and "cooperative".

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

All photo albums

Facebook