Justin Bieber returns to Instagram after months-long break

Justin Bieber returns to Instagram after months-long break
Justin Bieber
Posted by Cover Media on February 4, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singer wants fans to show off their crazy touchdown dances.

Justin Bieber has made his Instagram comeback to promote his new Super Bowl advertisement after a six-month hiatus.

The Baby hitmaker logged off the photo-sharing app in August (16), after being targeted with nasty comments about his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

However, Justin surprised fans by returning to the site on Friday (03Feb17), sharing footage from his new T-Mobile ad, in which he dons spectacles, a suit and bow tie as he shows off his wacky dance moves alongside professional American footballers Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.

The commercial is set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday (05Feb17), but Justin used his new Instagram upload to spread the word and encourage followers to share their best touchdown dances.

"Let me see your #unlimitedmoves", he captioned the clip.

Those who participate will be entered for a chance to be selected as one of the best by Bieber on Monday (06Feb17). He'll re-tweet his favourites.

Gronkowski's New England Patriots will be playing in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Friday's Instagram post emerges less than three months after the singer made it clear he was not a fan of the app while onstage in London in November (16).

"Instagram is for the devil," he told the crowd. "I think hell is Instagram. I'm like, 90 per cent sure. We get sent to hell, we get locked in the Instagram server. Like, I'm stuck in the DMs (direct messages)."

He had previously demanded followers "stop the hate" and threatened to make his Instagram private if the rude comments about model Sofia continued.

"This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like," he added at the time. The star deactivated his account days later.

© Cover Media

Related news

Justin Bieber's former neighbor seeking $1 million in lawsuit damages

Posted on 10/01/2017
The singer wanted to settle the suit for $25,000.

Justin Bieber and Beyonce among Kids' Choice nominees

Posted on 02/02/2017
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees have been announced.

Hilary Duff embraces her body in empowering Instagram snap

Posted on 03/02/2017
Hilary Duff has urged people to be grateful for their "amazing" bodies.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Stars We'd LOVE to see at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

All photo albums

Facebook