Justin Bieber returns to Instagram after months-long break

The singer wants fans to show off their crazy touchdown dances.

Justin Bieber has made his Instagram comeback to promote his new Super Bowl advertisement after a six-month hiatus.

The Baby hitmaker logged off the photo-sharing app in August (16), after being targeted with nasty comments about his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

However, Justin surprised fans by returning to the site on Friday (03Feb17), sharing footage from his new T-Mobile ad, in which he dons spectacles, a suit and bow tie as he shows off his wacky dance moves alongside professional American footballers Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.

The commercial is set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday (05Feb17), but Justin used his new Instagram upload to spread the word and encourage followers to share their best touchdown dances.

"Let me see your #unlimitedmoves", he captioned the clip.

Those who participate will be entered for a chance to be selected as one of the best by Bieber on Monday (06Feb17). He'll re-tweet his favourites.

Gronkowski's New England Patriots will be playing in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Friday's Instagram post emerges less than three months after the singer made it clear he was not a fan of the app while onstage in London in November (16).

"Instagram is for the devil," he told the crowd. "I think hell is Instagram. I'm like, 90 per cent sure. We get sent to hell, we get locked in the Instagram server. Like, I'm stuck in the DMs (direct messages)."

He had previously demanded followers "stop the hate" and threatened to make his Instagram private if the rude comments about model Sofia continued.

"This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like," he added at the time. The star deactivated his account days later.

