Justin Bieber spends quality time with dad after cancelling tour - report

Share

Justin is reportedly reconnecting with his dad during this period of confusion.

Justin Bieber is reportedly spending some much-needed quality time with his father after cancelling the remainder of his tour.

The 23-year-old singer left fans distraught when he called off the rest of his Purpose World Tour last month (Jul17) to take some time to himself after “two years on the road”.

As Justin receives both praise and criticism for his decision, TMZ reports his father Jeremy has flown in to Los Angeles with Justin’s younger half-brother Jaxon to offer his son support during this time of uncertainty. The news outlet obtained a photo of Jeremy driving around the City of Angels in a convertible car, tailing the popstar who drove ahead in his own vehicle.

According to sources, Jeremy is keen to reconnect with Justin after a year with little contact. His visit also comes after the Baby hitmaker accidentally hit a paparazzi with his truck, though Justin made sure to sit and wait with the injured photographer until help arrived.

It was recently claimed that Justin has every intention to return to music eventually, following rumors that he was quitting music to focus on his faith. According to TMZ the star will be straight back in the studio and on tour again after taking a break from the spotlight, though insiders did note religion is playing a big part in his life right now.

Audiences got to witness this first hand when he spoke out about his dedication to God during a concert in June, stating, "God is good in the midst of the darkness.

"God is good in the midst of the evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he is here for you."

© Cover Media