Justin Bieber struggled with a cold during headline London gig

Justin Bieber talked about his cold while he performed at London's Hyde Park on Sunday.

The bad boy of pop, who’d enjoyed a heavy night in London on Saturday, turned up for his headline set at Hyde Park in the British capital a little worse for wear.

In between songs and outfit changes, 23-year-old Justin rambled on about his cold, and even stopped to blow his nose on a towel at one point.

“This is going to be gross, don’t judge me I have a cold,” he smiled sheepishly as he brought the towel to his face.

He then stopped himself throwing the oversized tissue into the crowd by saying: “You guys do not want to catch this!”

Belting out songs Sorry, What Do You Mean?, and even his first hit Baby, the crowd lapped up the chart topping tracks, though not all of his fans were impressed with his banter. When he pointed at a fair ground ride positioned near to the stage and joked, “That looks fun - said no one ever!” the audience stayed silent, which prompted the singer to tap his microphone and check it was on. “Tough crowd!” he joked.

He later broke off from singing to again talk about his cold, and sung the praises of Olbas Oil over Vicks VapoRub ointment.

While Justin made it obvious he was miming through some tracks, he redeemed himself with a note-perfect a capella rendition of You Got It Bad.

He also melted hearts when he hugged the young backing dancers who performed with him on song Children.

Kings of Leon, The Killers and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will all be taking to BST's The Great Oak Stage later this week (ends09Jul17).

