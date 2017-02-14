Justin Bieber takes another pop at ex Selena Gomez's new beau The Weeknd

Share

Justin Bieber didn't hold back as he joked The Weeknd's track Starboy was his favourite song, before bursting into laughter for 12 straight seconds.

Justin Bieber has appeared to once again throw shade at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's new beau The Weeknd.

The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday night (12Feb17) for a live stream event with fans. As he fielded questions, Justin was asked to name his favourite song, to which he replied: "Ummm … Starboy by The Weeknd".

Following the catty remark, Justin burst into laughter for a full 12 seconds, before one of his friends is heard saying off camera: "Oh s**t, that was funny."

After laughing, the Sorry singer said, "Y'all that was too funny" before ending the live stream.

It's not the first time Justin has taken aim at The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye. After pictures emerged of Selena and the singer kissing last month (Jan17), a cameraman for TMZ.com asked Justin if he would still listen to The Weeknd's music.

“Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song,” he replied. “That s**t’s whack (bad).”

Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2010 to 2014. While they have both had short-lived romances with other people since, Selena's new relationship with The Weeknd has been her most prominent so far.

Selena appears to have commented on her former romance with Justin in her new song It Ain't Me, which is due for release on Thursday (16Feb17).

The new track features the lyrics: "I had a dream/We were back to 17/Summer nights and libertines/Never growing up..." and a first listen prompted the star's fans to suggest the song is about Justin, who she started dating when she was just 17.

It Ain't Me also features Norwegian DJ, songwriter and musician Kygo as a co-writer. He is also featured in the cover art for the new single, alongside Selena, who released her last studio album, Revival, in 2015. She is currently working on her third record.

