Justin Bieber teams up with Hanes for white T-shirt campaign

The new line was inspired by the pop star's Believe Tour.

Justin Bieber is supporting his stylist Karla Welch by starring in a campaign for her new Hanes x Karla classic white T-shirt line.

The Love Yourself singer features in the sizzling advertisements along with supermodels Joan Smalls and Kaia Gerber for the new collection, which was inspired by his Believe Tour in 2012.

Karla explains she was forced to design a custom white T-shirt for Justin while styling him for the concert series after struggling to find the measurements he was looking for on the market.

"(He) wanted a really specific long T-shirt, and it wasn't in the marketplace at all," the stylist recalled to Teen Vogue. "We (her design team) would use (clothing brand) Hanes cotton to make the shirts (Justin was looking for), because that's the fabric we liked best."

Bieber shows off some of the unique garments he helped inspire in the sexy campaign by posing against a red backdrop, while models Joan and Kaia sport some of the women's designs, which also include cute crop tops and sleeveless offerings.

"I realized, 'Well, why would I just make it for boys?'" Karla shared of expanding the line for ladies. "(Justin's) fan base is mainly girls, and I want T-shirts that I want to wear. The different styles include a baby tee, a sleeveless tank, and a sleeveless crop top."

Karla was intent on making the classic white T-shirt available for everyone after becoming fed-up with expensive high-fashion designer products.

"Not everybody can pay $60 for a shirt," she noted. "I think there's something in there for everyone. I don't care who wears it - it's like, whoever wants to can wear it."

"It's (the white T-shirt) probably one of the most democratic pieces of clothing, and also it's also really practical. Everyone needs one," she added.

The seven designs of tees and tanks in her Hanes x Karla white T-shirt collection are available for sale with an asking price of $30 apiece on the stylist's xkarla.com website starting Thursday (03Aug17).

