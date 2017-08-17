Justin Bieber tells Cheryl to call him over rumored collaboration

Share

Cheryl is reportedly ready to reboot her music career, five months after giving birth to son Bear.

Justin Bieber has told British popstar Cheryl he's just a phone call away if she ever wants help with her musical comeback.

Cheryl, who welcomed her first child, son Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne in March, rose to fame with band Girls Aloud after winning a TV singing contest.

After the band split Cheryl went on to dominate the charts with her solo efforts, though her music stopped performing so well following her firing from the U.S. X Factor in 2011.

On Monday (14Aug17), The Sun reported Cheryl was jetting off to Los Angeles to meet with Justin, and the Love Yourself singer has now shed some light on the alleged collaboration.

"She knows I am only ever a phone call away if she wants to talk," he told British newspaper Metro. "If I can help out then I will."

Cheryl hasn't released any new music since 2015's Only Human, which failed to reach the top 100 on the U.K. Singles Chart, despite being the title track from her well received fourth album.

Since her musical hiatus, 34-year-old Cheryl has launched a successful perfume empire, returned as a judge on the U.K. X Factor for one season and started a family.

She's now said to be ready to reboot her music career, with reports suggesting One Direction star Liam, 23, set up the meeting with Justin.

Her fifth album was originally intended to be released last year, and now sources say Cheryl will restart work on it.

"Cheryl's got a longer U.S. visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States," a source told The Mirror.

She's loved their time together as she adjusted to being a mum and is still easing herself back into work. But she is looking forward to getting out there and starting recording. She still has ambitions as a singer and will be a working mum."

The singer was recently spotted out in London for the first time since becoming a mum.

