Justin Theroux: 'Jennifer Aniston calls me out on my bad jokes'

Justin Theroux doesn't want to play the victim when recalling his experience growing up with dyslexia and ADHD.

Jennifer Aniston won't stand for husband Justin Theroux cracking bad jokes.

The 46-year-old actor has been married to Friends star Jennifer since 2015, and told MR PORTER's The Journal that the couple are stronger than ever. But the pair certainly don't walk on eggshells around each other, with Justin admitting Jennifer doesn't hold back in her criticism if his sense of humor veers into the cheesy category.

"When it's not funny, she calls me out. She says, 'That's not funny'," he laughed. However, asked if Jennifer would ever let a joke about flatulence go, he answered: "Of course she would allow a fart joke... But I think she actually has a more refined sense of humour than that. I think she's funnier than that."

Marrying Jennifer has elevated Justin's status in Hollywood - from actor to one half of the one of the industry's hottest couples. But The Leftovers star isn't a fan of being a celebrity, insisting that the "never-ending operative narrative" that surrounds him "just isn't a part of me".

"There's this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly," he joked.

Justin has helped pen movies including Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2. But his screenwriting career wasn't without its challenges, as Justin was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and dyslexia as a child.

He also grew up with some huge brainiacs in his family, including broadcaster Louis Theroux, and admits that in his childhood he often feared that his learning disorders were going to hold him back in his career choice.

"My cousins were super nerds," he said. "They would sit down to learn Russian or play chess and I would be like, 'Oh, I dunno'. It sounds a little victim-y to say that I really had to struggle. It was a pain in the a*s. There were definitely times where I didn't feel bright, a belief I sometimes still hold.

"But I wasn't Oliver Twist either. I just wasn’t great at reading."

© Cover Media