Justin Theroux: 'Jennifer Aniston liked my Leftovers beard... to a point!'

Share

Justin Theroux had multiple trips to the emergency room while filming the latest season of hit show The Leftovers.

Jennifer Aniston was a fan of husband Justin Theroux's facial hair for TV show The Leftovers "to a point".

The 45-year-old actor has had to sport a variety of guises for his various screen roles over the years. For the third series of hit HBO drama The Leftovers he was required to grow an impressive beard - which wife Jennifer had mixed feelings about.

"I grew the beard back for The Leftovers season three and now I'm growing it back again... I like it now. She (Jennifer) likes it, up to a point," Justin explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing on Monday (10Apr17). "She'll like it for about a month and then she's like, 'OK, you have to get rid of it.' Then I'm like, 'No, I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show.'"

When Justin first began growing his facial hair, Jennifer didn't like it because it was so short and hurt her whenever they embraced. But now it's longer, that's less of a problem.

"The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her," he added. "It's horrible. And torture for me, too. (But) now it's soft."

Justin stars as Kevin Garvey, Jr., Mapleton's Chief of Police and a father of two in The Leftovers, which centers around a community after the inexplicable disappearance of 140 million people globally.

The actor is frequently involved in high-octane fight scenes for the program which, he admitted, led to numerous visits to the emergency room.

"I went to the emergency room every single season of this show," he grimaced. Among the accidents Justin suffered were a ripped tendon in his middle finger and a broken nose that has left him with a slightly deviated septum.

© Cover Media