Justin Timberlake: 'Frank Ocean should have won Album of the Year Grammy'

The singer is a huge fan of the R&B artist.

Justin Timberlake is convinced Frank Ocean would have won the Album of the Year Grammy if his project Blonde had been submitted for consideration.

The SexyBack hitmaker made his feelings clear in a Twitter post late on Wednesday (08Mar17), after heaping praise on Slide, Frank's new collaboration with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and rap trio Migos.

"That Calvin Harris/Frank Ocean/Migos tho (sic)........," he tweeted along with multiple fire emojis.

He then followed it up with a post which appeared to refer to last month's (Feb17) Grammy Awards, when Adele beat Beyonce to land the Album of the Year honor for 25.

"While I'm at it...Frank Ocean had the REAL Album Of The Year with BLONDE," he wrote, adding the hashtag, "#NotFakeNews".

Frank has yet to respond to the comment, but Blonde was not even nominated in the category because the R&B star declined to submit his two latest albums, Blonde and Endless, to the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammys.

"The infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated," he explained of his decision late last year (16).

Justin's remarks emerge after Adele dedicated her Album of the Year Grammy to Beyonce at the Los Angeles ceremony, insisting Lemonade was "just so monumental".

Backstage at the prizegiving, the Brit went on to insist her pop idol should have won the prestigious award after also being overshadowed in 2014, when Beyonce's self-titled release lost out to Beck's Morning Phase.

"I was completely rooting for her - I voted for her," Adele told reporters. "I thought it was her year. What the f**k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?".

© Cover Media