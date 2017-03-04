Justin Timberlake: 'I'm the luckiest guy in the world'

Share

The singer gushed about his wife Jessica Biel as he celebrated her birthday.

Justin Timberlake lavished praise on wife Jessica Biel as he celebrated her birthday on Friday (03Mar17).

The singer wished his wife, and mother to their one year-old son Silas, a happy 35th birthday with a romantic message on Instagram and Twitter.

"You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you,” the 36-year-old Sexy Back hitmaker captioned a sweet black-and-white shot of the couple kissing.

"Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart,” Justin finished the emotional post.

The couple wed in a romantic ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy, in 2012, after five years of dating.

Justin isn't afraid to share his love for Jessica on social media on her birthday. Last year (16), he praised The A-Team actress for being "the GREATEST Mommy and Wife a man could ever ask for," while back in 2015, he called his wife the “sweetest, most gorgeous, goofiest, most bad-a** chick” he knows.

Jessica was on hand to support her husband at the Oscars on Sunday (26Feb17), as he performed Can't Stop The Feeling to open the 89th Academy Awards. The actress sweetly danced with Justin as he mingled in the star-studded audience while singing his song from animated movie Trolls. Justin was also nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for the tune, but lost out on the coveted trophy to Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for their song City of Stars from La La Land.

