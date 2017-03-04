  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Justin Timberlake: 'I'm the luckiest guy in the world'

Justin Timberlake: 'I'm the luckiest guy in the world'

Justin Timberlake: 'I'm the luckiest guy in the world'
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Posted by Cover Media on March 4, 2017 at 11:30 am
The singer gushed about his wife Jessica Biel as he celebrated her birthday.

Justin Timberlake lavished praise on wife Jessica Biel as he celebrated her birthday on Friday (03Mar17).

The singer wished his wife, and mother to their one year-old son Silas, a happy 35th birthday with a romantic message on Instagram and Twitter.

"You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you,” the 36-year-old Sexy Back hitmaker captioned a sweet black-and-white shot of the couple kissing.

"Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart,” Justin finished the emotional post.

The couple wed in a romantic ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy, in 2012, after five years of dating.

Justin isn't afraid to share his love for Jessica on social media on her birthday. Last year (16), he praised The A-Team actress for being "the GREATEST Mommy and Wife a man could ever ask for," while back in 2015, he called his wife the “sweetest, most gorgeous, goofiest, most bad-a** chick” he knows.

Jessica was on hand to support her husband at the Oscars on Sunday (26Feb17), as he performed Can't Stop The Feeling to open the 89th Academy Awards. The actress sweetly danced with Justin as he mingled in the star-studded audience while singing his song from animated movie Trolls. Justin was also nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for the tune, but lost out on the coveted trophy to Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for their song City of Stars from La La Land.

© Cover Media

Related news

Jessica Biel 'lets go' of food stain anger now she's a mother

Posted on 17/02/2017
Jessica Biel describes Ralph Lauren's fall 17 line as a collection "close to her heart".

Emma Stone glistens in gold Givenchy at the Oscars

Posted on 27/02/2017
Emma Stone's stylist Petra Flannery shared how proud she was of the star for winning an Oscar in a dress chosen by her.

Justin Timberlake's son has fast-forwarded to the 'terrible twos'

Posted on 27/02/2017
Justin Timberlake has admitted there's times he has no idea what he's doing when looking after his son Silas.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[15 PICS] Celebrities As Children

All photo albums

Facebook