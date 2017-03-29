  • Home
Justin Timberlake in the driving seat for Texas Formula One Grand Prix gig
Justin Timberlake
Posted by Cover Media on March 29, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The singer is reportedly working on new music.

Justin Timberlake is following in Taylor Swift's footsteps by revving up to headline the Formula One Grand Prix in Texas.

The Suit and Tie hitmaker will take to the stage at Austin's Circuit of the Americas in October (17).

Organizers behind the event last year (16) enlisted Swift to drive larger crowds to the big race and introduce more people to the sport, and they are hoping to do the same with Timberlake.

"Last year did what we hoped it would do, which is not only enhance an already great event but also give us the chance to expose a lot of new people to the sport," COTA chairman Bobby Epstein tells Reuters. "And it worked. I think where we saw a big change was in the average number of tickets sold per transaction, which told me that families were buying. And so I think we'll see that continue."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from 36-year-old Justin since he released Can't Stop the Feeling! in May (16). The song, which featured in the singer's animated movie Trolls, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song and Justin opened up the prizegiving with a lively performance of the track.

Meanwhile, Timberlake got fans excited on Tuesday (29Mar17) when he released a picture of himself with frequent collaborators Timbaland and Pharrell Williams on Instagram.

And earlier this month (Mar17), the singer took to Twitter to assure impatient fans new music is "on the way".

Justin released his last album, The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2 in 2013. He also recently signed on to reprise his role as Branch in the Trolls sequel, which is set for release in 2020.

© Cover Media

