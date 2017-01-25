Justin Timberlake: 'Jessica Biel broke the news of my Oscar nomination'

Share

Justin Timberlake feels as though he's "still in a tornado" after learning he is nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar.

Justin Timberlake had no idea he was nominated for an Oscar until Jessica Biel broke the "sweet" news.

The 35-year-old singer earned a Best Original Song nod for his tune Can't Stop the Feeling, from Trolls. The nominees were announced on Tuesday morning (24Jan17), when Justin was "recovering from a late night at the studio", so it was up to his actress spouse to break the happy news.

"When I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife broke the news to me which was even sweeter,” Justin told Deadline. “We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado. I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?’” I’m really humbled by the whole thing."

He has some tough competition if he's to take home the trophy though - from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is up for his song How Far I'll Go, from animated movie Moana, among others.

But whether or not he wins at the ceremony next month (Feb17), Justin is just thrilled the track has had such a positive response.

"I think most of all, I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song,” he added. "Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling. For the Academy to recognize this song? Wow. Yeah, I’m pinching myself."

The former *NSYNC singer also took to his Twitter to express his excitement over the nomination, writing: "SPEECHLESS. WOWOWOW!!!!!!! Thank you SO MUCH @TheAcademy for this nomination for #CantStopTheFeeling Congrats to ALL the nominees!! -JT."

© Cover Media