Justin Timberlake: 'Jessica Biel broke the news of my Oscar nomination'

Justin Timberlake: 'Jessica Biel broke the news of my Oscar nomination'
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Posted by Cover Media on January 25, 2017 at 11:30 am
Justin Timberlake feels as though he's "still in a tornado" after learning he is nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar.

Justin Timberlake had no idea he was nominated for an Oscar until Jessica Biel broke the "sweet" news.

The 35-year-old singer earned a Best Original Song nod for his tune Can't Stop the Feeling, from Trolls. The nominees were announced on Tuesday morning (24Jan17), when Justin was "recovering from a late night at the studio", so it was up to his actress spouse to break the happy news.

"When I woke up there was a whirlwind of emails and texts, but my wife broke the news to me which was even sweeter,” Justin told Deadline. “We were just giddy this morning, and I’m still like in a tornado. I’m just really honored and grateful they recognized the song. I’ve honestly been walking around today thinking, ‘Did that happen?’” I’m really humbled by the whole thing."

He has some tough competition if he's to take home the trophy though - from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is up for his song How Far I'll Go, from animated movie Moana, among others.

But whether or not he wins at the ceremony next month (Feb17), Justin is just thrilled the track has had such a positive response.

"I think most of all, I was excited the whole year that people responded to the song,” he added. "Now more than ever we need something that puts a kick in someone’s step and unites us through a good feeling. I think that is what I was always most happy about that it gives people a good feeling. For the Academy to recognize this song? Wow. Yeah, I’m pinching myself."

The former *NSYNC singer also took to his Twitter to express his excitement over the nomination, writing: "SPEECHLESS. WOWOWOW!!!!!!! Thank you SO MUCH @TheAcademy for this nomination for #CantStopTheFeeling Congrats to ALL the nominees!! -JT."

© Cover Media

Related news

Drake lands 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Posted on 04/01/2017
Drake and The Chainsmokers have soared ahead in the nominations for this year's (17) iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jessica Biel had a gut feeling she would marry Justin Timberlake

Posted on 13/01/2017
The stars didn't kiss for a while at the start of their relationship.

Ellen DeGeneres makes history at 43rd People's Choice Awards

Posted on 19/01/2017
Justin Timberlake and Blake Shelton were double winners during the telecast.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

People are Going NUTS over Flower-Shaped Gelato

All photo albums

Facebook