Justin Timberlake won’t play son his ‘explicit’ songs

Justin Timberlake jokes he gives wife Jessica Biel everything she wants to keep their marriage happy.

Justin Timberlake thinks his music is too “explicit” for his 22-month-old son to listen to.

The 36-year-old singer and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, are thoroughly enjoying watching son Silas grow up. And although Justin previously revealed his son recognizes his dad’s upbeat song Can’t Stop the Feeling, the star doesn’t intend to play him his entire back catalog just yet.

“I can’t play Silas a lot of my music yet because it is explicit,” he explained to Britain’s Closer magazine. “I had a parent come up to me a couple of years ago and say, ‘My eight-year-old loves Sexy back,’ and I was like: ‘You’re a terrible parent! Sexy Back is not meant for your eight-year-old. You should feel bad about yourself!’”

The musician added that fatherhood has changed “everything” and despite mostly being a very tired dad, Justin’s family will always make him happy.

He and Jessica tied the knot in 2012 after an on-off relationship and the pair has a secret to keeping their marriage happy.

“We have a couple of rules in our relationship,” he divulged. “The first rule is I make her feel like she’s getting everything. The second rule is I actually do let her have her way in everything. And, so far, it’s working.”

His work lifts his spirits too, especially recent animated movie Trolls in which he voiced the cynical and bad-tempered Branch. Like his alter ego, Justin can often wake up on the wrong side of bed.

“I am grumpy every day for the first hour after waking up, especially if I don’t have coffee in my system,” he grinned. “Working on Trolls made me smile, it made me laugh. I think humor is something the world needs a lot more of right now.”

