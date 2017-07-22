Kaley Cuoco needed stitches after The Big Bang Theory prank-gone-wrong

Share

The stars were all emotional filming the engagement cliffhanger for season 10.

Actress Kaley Cuoco once ended up requiring stitches to her head after a prank on the set of The Big Bang Theory went awry.

The blonde star, who portrays Penny, joined her castmates at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (21Jul17) to share some of their favorite memories from their time on the show so far, and during the panel, fans were treated to an old blooper from an earlier season.

The footage featured Cuoco and her co-star and onscreen love interest Johnny Galecki taking a dinner fight scene to the extreme as a big prank on the rest of the cast and crew.

"We thought it would be really funny for the gag reel to take it really far," she explained, confessing their plan backfired as Kaley ended up falling off her chair and getting hit in the head - leading to an unplanned trip to the hospital.

She continued, "We did it. (When I got up) all I see is blood gushing out of my head... it was all over me! I had to get stitches that day and come shoot the next day. I got back and there were signs that said, 'No fun allowed on the Big Bang set.'"

Meanwhile, Kaley also recalled how emotional it had been filming the season 10 finale, which involved an engagement cliffhanger between Jim Parsons' character Sheldon and Mayim Bialik's Amy.

"I went up to get my camera to get this moment (on film). I had to get this photograph on my Polaroid," she smiled. "Everyone and their mother was behind the camera for this one scene. I started crying. We were all crying. It was really cool. So many relationships have transformed (on the show) and to see that be the pinnacle of the season was so cool."

Fans will get to find out what happens between Sheldon and Amy when season 11 premieres in September.

© Cover Media